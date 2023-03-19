With a combined 24 NHL draft picks in the lineup between the Gophers and Michigan for Saturday's night's Big Ten championship game, the sold-out crowd of 10,305 was sure to see some talent on display.

The game between college hockey blue bloods lived up to the billing in that regard, but not in the way that the home crowd would have preferred.

Third period goals by Seamus Casey and Dylan Duke rallied fourth-ranked Michigan to a 4-3 victory over the No. 1 Gophers. The Wolverines repeated as Big Ten tournament champions, while both teams will go into NCAA tournament as No. 1 regional seeds.

Duke's goal at 11:46 of the third period proved to be the winner. Casey tied the score at 5:29 of the third on a play that Gophers coach Bob Motzko unsuccessfully challenged for offsides.

Brody Lamb, Logan Cooley and Rhett Pitlick scored for the Gophers (26-9-1), who got 27 saves from Justen Close.

Rutger McGroarty scored the first two goals for Michigan (24-11-3). Erik Portillo made 22 saves.

The Gophers secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament on Friday night when No. 2 Quinnipiac lost in the ECAC tournament semifinals. Minnesota almost certainly will be assigned to the Fargo Regional, which will be played Thursday and Saturday. The Gophers' opponent likely will be Canisius, which beat Holy Cross 3-0 in the Atlantic Hockey Association title game.

Cooley's two-way game was on display as the Gophers took a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the first period on Lamb's goal. Wolverines defenseman Luke Hughes took a shot from the point that Cooley blocked. The Hobey Baker Award finalist gather the puck, took off on a two-on-one breakaway with Lamb, feeding his fellow freshman with a cross-ice pass. Lamb blasted the shot past Portillo before the goalie could recover as the Mariucci crowd roared.

Michigan came out with much more energy to start the second period, and McGroarty put the Wolverines ahead 2-1 with goals 34 seconds apart.

At 3:12, the freshman left winger converted a rebound of an Ethan Edwards shot past Close. At 3:46, McGroarty, camped at the side of the net, grabbed a rebound of a shot by Keaton Pehrson off the end boards and tucked the puck in before Close could side across.

Michigan controlled play for the first 10:49 of the second period, holding the Gophers to one shot on goal in that span.

The Gophers' next shot was a big one, though.

Knies intercepted a Wolverines pass near the Minnesota blue line and chipped the puck ahead to Snuggerud. With Cooley racing down the other side on a two-on-none, Snuggerud fed his linemate, who hammered the puck into the gaping net to tie the score 2-2.

The third period started with a bang. Moments after Gophers defenseman Luke Mittelstadt laid out on the ice to block a shot, Rhett Pitlick took a pass from Brodzinski and skated down the ice with Michigan defenseman Steven Holtz right in front of him. Pitlick stickhandled back and forth, spinning Holtz to the point that he fell, and finishing the play by firing a shot past Portillo for a 3-2 lead at 1:57.

Michigan tied 3-3 at 5:29 on a shot from the point by Casey. Gophers coach Bob Motzko challenged for offsides, and a video replay appeared to show the Wolverines were offside, but the goal stood upon review.

Duke gave the Wolverines a 4-3 lead at 11:46 of the third when the Gophers failed to clear the zone. Duke, falling in front of the crease, tucked the puck past Close.

With 2:50 left in the third and the Gophers buzzing the net, Portillo pushed the net off its moorings, stopping play after making a save on a Cooley shot.

The Gophers pulled Close for an extra attacker with 1:35 left but couldn't get the puck past Portillo.