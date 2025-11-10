Marketing Minneapolis in winter is tricky business

Good morning and welcome to the very first issue of North Star Insider! We’ve created this newsletter as a place to share ideas and insights that help you plug into Minnesota’s business community. I’m new to the Strib, but I’ve been reporting on business, leadership and innovation for (ahem) many years. It’s a thrill to continue the conversation here — and conversation is exactly what this platform is meant to be, so please weigh in with your ideas, suggestions, and tips.
Want to receive this newsletter straight to your inbox? Sign up here.
R.T. Rybak, Melvin Tennant and Santa Bear rolled up to IDS Center on a bedecked holiday trolley last Monday (this is not a joke) to announce Winterapolis, the latest marketing effort aimed at creating some momentum for winter events in the city. Adam Duininck was there to voice support, on the heels of his Minneapolis Downtown Council pulling the plug on Holidazzle.
What’s new is a Nov. 28 tree lighting event at the IDS Crystal Court, paid for by the Rybak-led Minneapolis Foundation, with support from Xcel Energy and the Pohlad Family Foundation. Rybak, the city’s most relentless optimist, hopes it will illuminate reasons to come downtown this holiday season: a family photo by the Christmas tree and live entertainment, followed by dining and shopping holiday markets on Nicollet.
“There’s this idea that we’re supposed to convince the mythical person from Wayzata who hates downtown to come down,” Rybak said, “but the real holy grail is taking existing trips and expanding them. We’re trying to flood the zone with activities as we head into the hardest part of the year.”
There is some evidence behind the optimism. Last year, the Dayton’s Holiday Market drew 200,000 visitors to Nicollet Mall during its six-week run and generated $2 million in sales — nearly double the prior year — according to market producer Mich Berthiaume (the only downtown booster petite enough to fit inside that vintage Santa Bear costume). The fifth annual Dayton’s Holiday Market opens Thursday with a record 107 local vendors and a popup bar by Northeast distillery Earl Giles. Like the sold-out Dinner Du Nord in September, the Dayton’s market’s success indicates that people will come downtown for special events.
But then there’s January.
Rybak and Tennant, president and CEO of the nonprofit convention and tourism group Meet Minneapolis, acknowledged the city can’t program its way out of a deficit. All the Nutcrackers you can pack onto a holiday calendar won’t fill the empty storefronts along Nicollet.