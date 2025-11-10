Marketing Minneapolis in winter is tricky business

Good morning and welcome to the very first issue of North Star Insider! We’ve created this newsletter as a place to share ideas and insights that help you plug into Minnesota’s business community. I’m new to the Strib, but I’ve been reporting on business, leadership and innovation for (ahem) many years. It’s a thrill to continue the conversation here — and conversation is exactly what this platform is meant to be, so please weigh in with your ideas, suggestions, and tips.