Sleep Number has turnaround plan after 11 quarters of sales declines

New CEO Linda Findley said the company will simplify the line and restore marketing dollars. The company lost $40 million in the third quarter.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2025 at 12:13AM
Linda Findley, who has been CEO of Sleep Number for six months, has a plan to turn the company around. It posted a $40 million loss for the third quarter. (Sleep Number)

Sleep Number CEO Linda Findley has a steep climb to get the company she has led for six months back in the black.

Quarterly sales have declined for 11 quarters in a row, and on Wednesday the company posted a third-quarter loss of $40 million.

“I am not pleased, but we’re on top of the reasons, and we’re moving quickly to stabilize all elements of the company,” Findley told analysts on the earnings call.

Findley said in an interview that the company now has a handle on the reasons for the declines and is well-positioned for a turnaround.

Much of the 19.6% decrease in third-quarter sales was attributed to cuts in marketing and reduced traffic to stores. The company decreased marketing spending by 32% in the second and third quarters.

The company said Wednesday a new credit agreement with lenders will give the company more flexibility in spending going forward.

The transformation at Sleep Number is focused on product, brand positioning and distribution, she said.

Next week, the company will be launching a new trial with the home shopping channel HSN.

“It’s a good venue for us, because you have the ability to describe and give a lot more detail on the product and how it helps,” Findley said.

Findley said to expect more experiments with distribution in coming months.

“We’re looking for opportunities where we can maximize our already healthy margin on our product and make sure that the experience is the right experience for the customer,” she said.

The loss for the quarter included $41 million in restructuring and other nonrecurring costs as the company closed underperforming stores.

Findley also has some thoughts about positioning the brand in the marketplace.

Sleep Number is a premium brand of adjustable mattresses. The biggest area of growth in that segment, she said, is in the lower end of the premium price range.

In 2026, Findley said Sleep Number will simplify its product assortment and focus on connecting its price points to value for the customer.

As the company puts the new plan in place, Sleep Number adjusted its sales outlook for the rest of the year. It now expects full-year sales of $1.4 billion, down from the $1.45 million guidance it offered in the second quarter earnings release.

That would be its lowest annual revenue since 2017.

Sleep Number didn’t disclose the number of stores closed or the reduction in employees for the quarter but said employment is now at 2017 levels, which was around 4,000 employees.

Mattress industry trends have been improving this year after an extended downcycle.

“An improved industry backdrop that we expect to continue should help Sleep Number’s turnaround efforts,” wrote Peter Keith, a senior research analyst with Piper Sandler who covers the mattress industry. “But the company is not yet out of the woods on its balance sheet risks.”

Findley wants Sleep Number to be ready to capture the upswing.

“Part of the reason we’re trying to move really, really fast is so we can be ready when the customer is ready,“ Findley said.

Third-quarter sales were $342.9 million. The $40 million loss translated to a loss of $1.73 per share. The loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $3 million.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

Retail

