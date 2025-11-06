Sleep Number has turnaround plan after 11 quarters of sales declines

Sleep Number CEO Linda Findley has a steep climb to get the company she has led for six months back in the black.
Quarterly sales have declined for 11 quarters in a row, and on Wednesday the company posted a third-quarter loss of $40 million.
“I am not pleased, but we’re on top of the reasons, and we’re moving quickly to stabilize all elements of the company,” Findley told analysts on the earnings call.
Findley said in an interview that the company now has a handle on the reasons for the declines and is well-positioned for a turnaround.
Much of the 19.6% decrease in third-quarter sales was attributed to cuts in marketing and reduced traffic to stores. The company decreased marketing spending by 32% in the second and third quarters.
The company said Wednesday a new credit agreement with lenders will give the company more flexibility in spending going forward.
The transformation at Sleep Number is focused on product, brand positioning and distribution, she said.
Next week, the company will be launching a new trial with the home shopping channel HSN.