A Rochester, Minn., man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 90 in southeastern Minnesota.

Thomas Lee Schwerzler, 59, was traveling west on the freeway when his 2015 Toyota Camry left the road and struck a tree near the Marion Rest Area in Eyota Township east of Rochester, the State Patrol said.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, which was reported just before 11 a.m., authorities said.

Schwerzler, who was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene. Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, authorities said.