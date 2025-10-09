Minnesotans ‘totally geeked out about’ mahjong

Developed almost 200 years ago in China, mahjong has long been a staple in both Chinese and Jewish households. But it has captivated new audiences in the past two years. Eventbrite listings for mahjong games nearly tripled between 2023 and 2024, according to the platform’s sample of nine major American metros. Several new mahjong clubs have popped up in the Twin Cities this year. And already established groups say they’ve begun to run out of room.