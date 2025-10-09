Minnesotans ‘totally geeked out about’ mahjong

The Vikings had just kicked off when a dozen people ordered beers and commandeered a few tables at a local brewery on a recent Sunday. While football played on the screens above them, over the next three hours, they cheered and laughed and even swore a bit.
And they didn’t look at the game once. They were focused on their mahjong tiles.
“I’m totally geeked out about it,” said Cheryl Harrison, before winning her game.
Developed almost 200 years ago in China, mahjong has long been a staple in both Chinese and Jewish households. But it has captivated new audiences in the past two years. Eventbrite listings for mahjong games nearly tripled between 2023 and 2024, according to the platform’s sample of nine major American metros. Several new mahjong clubs have popped up in the Twin Cities this year. And already established groups say they’ve begun to run out of room.
“It’s catching on a lot,” said Tara Duginske, who helps run the Saint City Mahjong Club and organized that Sunday event. “It was not considered something that millennials, or young Gen X or anybody else would be playing.”
Harrison laughs as she credits “Crazy Rich Asians” for her new obsession. In the climax of the 2018 blockbuster film, the protagonist confronts her boyfriend’s disapproving mother over a game of mahjong.
This summer, Harrison went all in on the game, playing multiple times a week and even dedicated a room in her house as a mahjong parlor.
“They call it a grandma hobby,” Harrison, 59, said. “It’s not like that anymore.”