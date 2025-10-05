The runners who didn’t run and other scenes from the Twin Cities Marathon

Twin Cities Marathon volunteer John Cage knows what it feels like to rush from the corral to start a race. He has run five of the world’s major marathons this year.
But Cage, 37, who was resting to participate in next weekend’s marathon in Chicago, stood on the other side of the metal barriers at the start of the Twin Cities Marathon, looking on as thousands of others set out for a few hours of heat, sweat and adrenaline.
“Half the reason I’m here is to get the runners’ contact high,” Cage said, smiling.
Thousands took part in the Twin Cities Marathon this weekend, snaking past the Chain of Lakes and the Mississippi River before climbing their way to the Capitol in St. Paul. But plenty of other runners, like Cage, sat on the sidelines.
Rhys Walsh, a sprinter for Two Rivers High School, held her mother’s hand over the race barriers as her mother walked toward the starting line. The 17-year-old had homework to do and wasn’t running Sunday. Her mom, who was celebrating her birthday, had thought she was running a 10k, which is a little more than six miles, only to find out Sunday morning she had signed up for 10 miles.
Walsh said she’s usually the panicked one before races, and her mom is the one to soothe her. Sunday gave Walsh a chance to repay the favor.
“It was special because it was a chance to do what she does for me,” Walsh said.
AJ Lannerd’s absence from the race wasn’t as intentional. As the 26-year-old stood near the starting line Sunday morning, he wore a gray tank top and shorts and looked almost as if he were ready to run.