U of M crowns most ‘performative male,’ bringing TikTok trend to life

That’s how the 38 contestants tried to woo an audience full of women at a “performative male” contest at the University of Minnesota last Friday. The event poked fun at a new archetype of Gen Z man who picks his hobbies and his aesthetic based on what he believes will attract women, even when he’s not actually interested in those things. He might carry a tote bag, sip a matcha latte or clip a Labubu doll to his flare-cut jeans.