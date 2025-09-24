U of M crowns most ‘performative male,’ bringing TikTok trend to life

One young man gave away free menstrual products. One unfurled a banner with a demand to “end period cramps.” Another did a card trick and turned the king of spades into the queen of hearts.
“It turns into a woman, because women can solve all problems!” he shouted to cheers.
That’s how the 38 contestants tried to woo an audience full of women at a “performative male” contest at the University of Minnesota last Friday. The event poked fun at a new archetype of Gen Z man who picks his hobbies and his aesthetic based on what he believes will attract women, even when he’s not actually interested in those things. He might carry a tote bag, sip a matcha latte or clip a Labubu doll to his flare-cut jeans.
This year, videos titled or tagged with “performative male” have racked up tens of millions of likes on TikTok. Initially, they captured their subjects reading feminist literature or listening to music on wired headphones, allegedly to score social points. But the trend has since move toward satire, and performative male contests have popped up from Sydney to Jakarta.
It’s a trend deeply entwined with a fraught online dating scene, where, for years, “catfishers” have misrepresented themselves to lure partners. But Friday’s event gave college kids a chance to wrap layers of irony around the new pejorative, said Maandeeq Abdi, a sophomore who attended the contest.
“It’s like a meme,” Abdi said, “and you’re seeing it in real life.”
The performances started well before the contest began. As contestants registered for a slot, one began brewing a cup of matcha on the sidewalk, to the delight of onlookers.
University of Minnesota sophomore Sasha Munson was in character even as he paced around ahead of the contest. He said he spent about $40 to develop his outfit, which included a boba tea keychain hanging from his belt loop and a tote bag slung over his shoulder.