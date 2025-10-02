There’s a matcha shortage. Could Minnesota outdrink its supply?

Veronica Nelson walked into SK Coffee in the downtown Minneapolis skyway determined to get her $7 matcha latte.
“I just can’t have it anywhere else,” the Minneapolis resident told barista Haley Voehl.
Nelson shares the craving for the premium Japanese tea with a growing number of people in the Twin Cities. SK Coffee has doubled its matcha sales in the past year, according to owner Nate Broadbridge. The Northern Lights Tea Co., a Minneapolis-based wholesaler, has seen its sales jump 120%.
But the surge in demand comes during a terrible time, after spotty weather in Japan scythed harvests and sent matcha prices soaring over the summer. Now, after the harvest has concluded and prices stabilized, the concern for local matcha sellers is simply keeping the popular drink in stock.
As Minneapolis threatens to out-drink its supply, the city’s burgeoning craft matcha scene still keeps pressing — and paying — onward.
“We do have to understand that a lot of those experiences, those prices, are going to go up,” Voehl said.
Minneapolis might not come to mind as an American hotspot for matcha. It certainly wasn’t when, in 2020, Simon Parish opened Northeast Tea House, a Japanese matcha mill a few blocks from the Mississippi River. At the time, Parish was only the second person milling his own matcha in the country.
Since then, matcha has sprouted up on Twin Cities menus alongside Northeast Tea House, which supplies the powder that local cafes, like SK Coffee, whisk into a foamy green drink. It’s a beverage made for Instagram and TikTok, and nationwide interest in the Japanese tea has exploded on those platforms amid a larger fascination with East Asian cultures.