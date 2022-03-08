Introduction: Host Michael Rand connects the dots on two of the biggest stories of the day — one national and one local. First, Minnesota is getting closer to legalizing sports betting after new legislation was announced Monday that has the backing of the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association. It's part of a proliferation of sports wagering that has permeated the modern sports fan, perhaps influencing reaction to Calvin Ridley being suspended for a year on Monday by the NFL for wagering on games.

7:00: Gophers men's basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to examine further his recent piece on the 10 players who left the program after last season, what they are up to now and how their departures have influenced this year's last-place Minnesota team.

24:00: Aaron Rodgers maybe could possibly sort of make a decision soon ... the Wolves continued their recent strong play with a blowout win over Portland ... and the first Twins homestand of the year will be wiped out if there is no labor deal today.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports