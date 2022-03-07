As we grind closer, minute by minute, to a decision on where (or if) Aaron Rodgers might play next season, it is particularly interesting to pay attention to the parallel narratives that are emerging.

When you've been in the media business long enough, you have a sense of how and why stories get written — and who the likely "unnamed" sources might be.

So let's look at two of the biggest stories concerning the Packers QB that have emerged in the last few days:

First, on Friday, Pro Football Talk reported that Rodgers has "specific deals lined up with other teams" and that those teams have put together compensation for Green Bay in the event that Rodgers asks to be traded.

The Broncos, not surprisingly, are on the list. So, per PFT, are the Steelers and Titans. Again, per PFT:

Thus, as we understand it, the current question isn't simply Packers vs. Not the Packers. It's Green Bay or Denver or Tennessee or Pittsburgh, with the final move hinging on whatever Rodgers decides to do.

So who are the sources on this one? It's hard to say 100% but it feels like that sort of story would be coming from someone close to Rodgers (agent?). It doesn't feel like that would have originated from Packers upper management unless they are trying to extract more value in a trade by pitting teams against each other. And it's unlikely that it came from one of the possible trade destinations since they would need to know about the others as well.

My money is on the Rodgers camp.

And now Monday morning we get an ESPN report saying the Packers have made Rodgers a long-term contract offer that would "alter the quarterback market."

This almost certainly has to be coming from Packers management. They either want to put pressure on Rodgers to stay or they want to look like they did everything in their power to keep Rodgers even if he decides to move on.

Remember, too: Rodgers said more than three weeks ago that he was going to make his decision within a couple of weeks. Free agency begins next week along with the start of the new league year.

If Rodgers is a man of his word — and there is some debate about that — we will know very soon the final resolution to all this.