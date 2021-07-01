Layshia Clarendon has been a valuable addition to the Lynx and will be signed to a season-long contract by Saturday, a source confirmed.

In the interim, the Lynx had to terminate Clarendon's hardship exception contract Thursday. The 5-9 guard has started 10 of the 11 games they have played in, averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 assists. Clarendon scored 12 points in Wednesday's 82-76 victory in Phoenix. It is the third time their contract has been terminated.

As the Lynx maneuver toward signing Clarendon, the team had to release Rachel Banham on Monday, although she could be re-signed before season's end.

The Lynx have four games remaining before the Olympic break. The team has struggled to keep under the salary cap after injuries to Aerial Powers (thumb surgery), rookie Rennia Davis (stress fracture) and backup center Natalie Achonwa (sprained knee ligament).