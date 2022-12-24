Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Justin Jefferson set the Vikings' single-season receiving record during Saturday's game against the Giants, surpassing Randy Moss' 2003 mark of 1,632 yards with a 25-yard grab in the first quarter.

Following the Vikings' scoring drive, the record was announced through the U.S. Bank Stadium public address announcer and Jefferson was shown on the videoboards.

He waved to the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd at the end of the first quarter as he received a standing ovation and a few "M-V-P" chants.

Jefferson entered Week 16 with a league-leading 1,623 receiving yards. He finished last season 16 yards short of Moss' mark.

Earlier this season, Jefferson set the Vikings' record for receiving yards in a regular-season game, with 223 against the Lions on Dec. 11.

Vikings records

Single-season receiving yards

Justin Jefferson, 1,673 (2022) Randy Moss, 1,632 (2003) Jefferson, 1,616 (2021)

Receiving yards in a game, regular season