WINNIPEG — The power play scatters responsibility throughout the offensive zone, with skaters set up at the point, against the half-wall and in the slot.

But one position in particular can determine the effectiveness of everyone, and that's the person planted in front of the net — a role the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek has thrived in this season.

"You're not going to score unless the goaltender has some element of a screen or a deception," coach Dean Evason said. "That's when you're going have more success scoring goals. Eriksson Ek commits in that area."

Eriksson Ek delivered from that spot Monday, redirecting in the game-winning goal in the 7-4 victory over Detroit that featured three power-play tallies overall. He did it again Wednesday, scoring in the first period against the Jets.

Not only was that the ninth time Eriksson Ek has scored on the power play, which ranked tops on the team and accounted for almost two-thirds of his total goals, but only nine players in the NHL had converted more ahead of Wednesday's slate of games.

This is also the most consistently Eriksson Ek has appeared on the power play in his NHL career.

In five previous seasons, he had one goal.

"If you go there, there's a good chance you get rewarded," said Eriksson Ek, who tends to capitalize around the crease at 5-on-5, too.

While he is trying to distract the opposing goalie with his 6-3, 207-pound frame, Eriksson Ek is also an option to finish plays — like he was vs. the Red Wings.

When the puck is at the point and he notices there's traffic en route to the net, Eriksson Ek will settle in as a screen. But when the play is deeper in the zone, he'll wield his stick in a way to potentially create a deflection.

"He's really doing the dirty work in front," linemate Marcus Foligno said. "He's just been amazing all season."

Suspension over

Foligno returned to action against the Jets after serving a two-game suspension for kneeing Winnipeg's Adam Lowry on Feb. 8.

This was the first suspension of Foligno's 11-season NHL career.

During his hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, the winger explained his side of the incident and the league shared its perspective. Wild General Manager Bill Guerin and Foligno's agent were also part of the conference, and Foligno said the two-game ban was handed down about an hour later.

"It is what it is," he said.

In the meeting, Foligno's side mentioned the physicality and chippiness in the game stemmed from an unpenalized check on Foligno by the Jets' Brenden Dillon in the first period that the Wild felt was late and blindsided Foligno.

That wasn't the first run-in between Foligno and Dillon this season. In the teams' first matchup on Oct. 19, the two fought — a bout that included a superman punch from Foligno.

"He obviously didn't like what I've done to him all season and rightfully so," Foligno said. "I'm a big boy. I can handle myself in that situation. It's a hit that if anyone's smaller than me, it might end in an uglier situation. That's stuff that you don't want to see.

"I'm not worried about getting hit. It's if Kirill [Kaprizov] gets hit or [Mats Zuccarello] gets hit or anyone of that nature."

Record watch

Kaapo Kahkonen backed up Cam Talbot on Wednesday as the Wild continued to rotate its goaltenders, but Kahkonen has a chance at history when he makes his next appearance.

After backstopping the Wild on Monday against Detroit, Kahkonen tied Pekka Rinne for the most wins by a Finnish-born rookie goalie at 30.

Although Kahkonen is in his third season with the Wild, he's still considered a rookie by NHL standards because he hasn't played more than 25 games in any single preceding season and he's less than 26 years old (25).