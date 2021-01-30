Not long before Friday's game between the Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center, there were two pieces of news.

--Naz Reid, starting at center with Karl-Anthony Towns out, was a late scratch with a right wrist, injured late at Golden State Wednesday, that was too sore to play.

--76ers center and MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who battles a sore back, would play.

So: You had the best team in the Eastern Conference against the Wolves, last in the West, who got D'Angelo Russell back, but was missing a slew of players.

The 76ers 118-94 victory comes as no surprise. But the fact that it took a while for Philadelphia to take over the game is due either to a hustling Wolves defense or a Philly team that took a while to take the game seriously.

The 76ers started slowly, making just one of its first 10 shots, but definitely warmed up. After using a 17-6 run to take a 53-48 halftime lead, Philadelphia made its first seven shots of the second half while pushing that lead to double figures and weren't threatened again.

Playing against an undersized but game Ed Davis, Embiid finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds, making 16 of 18 free throws. He, along with most of the starters, did not play in the fourth quarter. Tobias Harris had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which had five players in double figures.

Malik Beasley scored 22 for the Wolves (4-14). Russell, who came back from a quad contusion, looked a little rusty. He scored 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting. Anthony Edwards scored 15. Jarred Vanderbilt (11) and Jaylen Nowell (10) were in double figures off the bench.

Up 14 after three quarters, the 76ers lead grew as big 26 in the fourth.

With David working hard - and well – the Wolves stayed right with the 76ers in the first quarter. Embiid scored 11 points, but he was 2-for-9 shooting. Six of his points came from the free throw line and another on a three-pointer.

The Wolves held the 76ers to 2-for-11 shooting to start while building a lead as big as 16-7 on three free throws by Russell mid-way through the quarter.

The 76ers responded with a 10-2 run to take a 19-18 lead on Embiid's trey. For the rest of the quarter it was back-and-forth, with the 76ers shooting just 5-for-22 but going 13-for-13 from the line. Ricky Rubio's leaning jumper in the lane in the final minute of the quarter tied the game at 25 entering the second.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Wolves continued to shut down the 76ers and hold the lead as the second quarter progressed. When Russell put them up 41-36 with 4:36 left in the half, Philadelphia's shooting percentage was hovering around 25 percent and Embiid, though scoring, hadn't yet scored in the post.

That changed, quickly.

Harris came down and hit a three-pointer, starting a 16-7 run to end the half. Embiid scored eight points in that streak, including his first two post buckets and a three-point play. Simmons had six.

The Timberwolves didn't help themselves, making just four of their final 17 shots of the half.

Then the Sixers came out and made 13 of 17 third-quarter shots, pushing that five-point halftime lead to as many as 17 before the Wolves cut that to 14 entering the fourth.

Again: Embiid. He scored 16 of Philadelphia's 35 points in the quarter.

• The reporter did not attend the game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.