Vikings fans dream of the dream quarterback who will bring the franchise its first Super Bowl victory, or at least its first Super Bowl appearance since Elvis died.
The Philadelphia Eagles are proof that even championships might not satisfy a fan base.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 27.
This is his fifth season as his team’s primary starter. He has won one Super Bowl and played well enough to win another.
The team he currently leads is 4-2, tied for the second-best record in the NFC, and only one game worse than the best record in the NFL.
Yet no one’s happy with him, probably including himself.
So far this season, he has been average.
He ranks 13th in the NFL in passer rating, and in ESPN’s Total QBR he ranks 14th. He remains a dangerous runner, but his stats confirm the eye test: He looks remarkably tentative and inaccurate.