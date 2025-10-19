Vikings

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 19, 2025 at 10:00AM
Vikings fans dream of the dream quarterback who will bring the franchise its first Super Bowl victory, or at least its first Super Bowl appearance since Elvis died.

The Philadelphia Eagles are proof that even championships might not satisfy a fan base.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 27.

This is his fifth season as his team’s primary starter. He has won one Super Bowl and played well enough to win another.

The team he currently leads is 4-2, tied for the second-best record in the NFC, and only one game worse than the best record in the NFL.

Yet no one’s happy with him, probably including himself.

So far this season, he has been average.

He ranks 13th in the NFL in passer rating, and in ESPN’s Total QBR he ranks 14th. He remains a dangerous runner, but his stats confirm the eye test: He looks remarkably tentative and inaccurate.

Hurts is also proof that you don’t need a top-five quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Even Hurts’ most fervent supporters wouldn’t rank him ahead of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. At the moment, Hurts doesn’t look as good as Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott or Justin Herbert.

In fact, at the moment, Hurts doesn’t look as good as Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco or Daniel Jones.

This season, Hurts has missed on what should have been long touchdown throws to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He has also thrown only one interception, a testament to his caution.

Hurts might be the modern Troy Aikman — a quality passer and leader who needs a powerhouse running game to win big.

Last year, Saquon Barkley posted one of the greatest running back seasons in NFL history. The Eagles won 16 of their last 17 games, including the postseason.

This year, Barkley’s rushing average has dropped from 125.3 to 54.2 yards per game. After a 4-0 start, the Eagles have lost two in a row, to the Broncos and the Giants, as Hurts has missed or thrown late to wide-open receivers.

Of course, even at 27, Hurts is a relatively young quarterback.

What we’re seeing around the NFL is the rise of the experienced quarterback, highlighted by the shootout Thursday night between 40-somethings Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco.

There are only two quarterbacks younger than 27 who rank in the top 10 in the NFL in either passer rating or Total QBR: Green Bay’s Jordan Love, who is 26, and Patriots second-year starter Drake Maye.

A wave of quality young quarterbacks, highlighted by the great Patrick Mahomes and a great rookie season from C.J. Stroud, persuaded us to think that adapting to the position in the NFL might not be that difficult these days.

Now we’re seeing the pendulum swing in favor of quarterbacks who have seen myriad defenses and game plans, and many who have benefited from playing or practicing under a true quarterback guru, whether that’s Kevin O’Connell, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay or someone from the Kubiak coaching tree.

To put it simply, in the context of the Eagles-Vikings game, if NFL defenses are problematic for a player of Hurts’ experience, should we expect J.J. McCarthy to be ready to win immediately?

McCarthy is 22.

When Hurts was 22, he started four games as a rookie for the Eagles, completing 52% of his passes and producing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hurts didn’t become an established winner until his third season, when he was 24. He won a Super Bowl at age 26, and in that season his passing production regressed as the Eagles relied on the run.

Hurts threw just 18 touchdown passes last year. Some of the more prolific passers in the league might reach that total in two months or less.

If McCarthy ever wins a Super Bowl for the Vikings, he will become perhaps the state’s favorite athlete of all time.

Then, the next season, we’ll wonder what’s wrong with him.

