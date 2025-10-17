Vikings

Wentz or McCarthy? Here’s who you think should start for the Vikings against the Eagles.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has not yet revealed whether Carson Wentz or J.J. McCarthy will be his starting quarterback Sunday.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 3:25PM
Vikings quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (9) and Carson Wentz walk out onto Soldier Field in Chicago for the team's season opener Sept. 8. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy returned to practice this week for the first time since sustaining a high right ankle sprain in the Sept. 14 loss to the Falcons. In his place, backup QB Carson Wentz has gone 2-1 for the 3-2 Vikings, who play the Eagles at home on Sunday.

Kevin O’Connell has said McCarthy will not return to the starting job until he’s come through a full week of practice, and the second-year passer has been listed as a limited participant this week. McCarthy said he was given a six-week timetable for recovery from his injury. He’s about 4½ weeks removed from the injury.

O’Connell will speak to reporters at 2 p.m. Friday after the final practice of the week.

We asked Minnesota Star Tribune readers who they think should start at quarterback against the Eagles. Here’s what they had to say:

