Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy returned to practice this week for the first time since sustaining a high right ankle sprain in the Sept. 14 loss to the Falcons. In his place, backup QB Carson Wentz has gone 2-1 for the 3-2 Vikings, who play the Eagles at home on Sunday.
Kevin O’Connell has said McCarthy will not return to the starting job until he’s come through a full week of practice, and the second-year passer has been listed as a limited participant this week. McCarthy said he was given a six-week timetable for recovery from his injury. He’s about 4½ weeks removed from the injury.
O’Connell will speak to reporters at 2 p.m. Friday after the final practice of the week.
We asked Minnesota Star Tribune readers who they think should start at quarterback against the Eagles. Here’s what they had to say: