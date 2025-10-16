Vikings

Vikings remain mum on starting QB, but J.J. McCarthy says his injured ankle is ‘not 100 percent’

Coach Kevin O’Connell said both McCarthy and Carson Wentz would get reps in practice, but McCarthy was listed as limited Wednesday.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2025 at 12:42AM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy practices on Wednesday at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Coach Kevin O’Connell is still not ready to name the Vikings’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Asked again on Wednesday, O’Connell said the situation “stands in the same place” as Monday, when he also did not name a starter between quarterbacks Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy.

How will you divide practice snaps?

“They’re both going to get reps,” O’Connell said, “and very much looking forward to our whole team getting back out there.”

Reporters are not allowed to observe team drills, but during the roughly 15-minute open portion of Wednesday’s practice, Wentz worked almost exclusively with center Blake Brandel in snapping drills. McCarthy, who has missed the last three games, mostly took snaps in a rotation with linemen Michael Jurgens and Joe Huber.

Both quarterbacks are practicing through injuries.

Wentz was a full participant on Wednesday while dealing with a sore left non-throwing shoulder after the Oct. 5 win against the Browns in London.

McCarthy said his right high ankle sprain is still “not 100 percent” recovered. He revealed he was given recovery timelines of up to six weeks from “a lot of well-respected second opinions.”

He’s about 4½ weeks removed from the Sept. 14 injury. His reps were limited on Wednesday, when he practiced for just the second time since his last start.

“We’re still in that [six-week] range,” McCarthy said. “It’s an unfortunate, really annoying injury.”

McCarthy’s first full-team practice came Monday, a bonus session coming off the bye week. McCarthy did say he’s taken “some scout-team reps” that have helped him regain a feel in the pocket. O’Connell said the biggest thing is just seeing McCarthy out at practice again.

“Getting real, live reps of a pass rush, and taking drops and applying some of the things he’s worked really hard on as of late,” O’Connell said.

McCarthy needs more practice time, the coach added, to build consistency with fundamentals like footwork. Much of McCarthy’s time in Minnesota so far has been spent on the sideline. He has missed 20 of 22 regular season games due to injury.

In his first two NFL starts, McCarthy completed 24 of 41 throws (58.5%) while averaging 150 passing yards. He scored three touchdowns (one rushing), all in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 8 comeback win in Chicago. He also threw three interceptions and fumbled three times (one lost).

“He’s been here,” O’Connell said, “but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s been on the grass, practicing, doing the things that help you build a layer of consistency where you can not only take it to the game with you but then the ebbs and flows of the position, whether it’s the pocket breaking down or maybe it’s once the injury happened being firm on that back foot. What the combination of a lot of those experiences can do to your fundamentals is a very, very normal thing for a young player.”

McCarthy said fine-tuning mechanics will be a “seesaw” for his entire career.

“Making sure we put it in a situation where it’s like, ‘Oh, I felt that,’” McCarthy said, “and I know I’m fine after feeling that, so it’s constantly kind of pressing that bandwidth of pain tolerance and mobility of that muscle, joint, whatever it is you’re trying to heal up.”

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up during practice at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Wednesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

O’Connell said he and Wentz “haven’t really talked about” him facing the Eagles, who drafted the quarterback at No. 2 overall in 2016.

Wentz — the Bismarck, N.D., native and two-time NCAA FCS national champion at North Dakota State — saw his five-year run with the Eagles peak in 2017. He was in MVP discussions during a 10-2 start before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Eagles’ 11th win.

After beating the Vikings in the NFC title game with backup quarterback Nick Foles, Philadelphia won the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium over Tom Brady’s Patriots. The Eagles turned back to Wentz, but a season-ending back injury in 2018 and a concussion in his only playoff start at the end of the 2019 season preceded his benching for Jalen Hurts in 2020.

Five years and five teams later, Wentz could face his former team for the second time. He lost his only other start against the Eagles, 24-8, with the Commanders in 2022.

Wentz, 32, said that his Eagles tenure feels like “multiple lifetimes ago” and that he’s only grateful for his time in Philadelphia.

“Maybe earlier in my career I would’ve had a different feeling,” said Wentz, who topped 3,000 passing yards in four straight Eagles seasons. “But you look over there and I’m not even sure there’s anybody on the defensive side that I’ve played with.”

The Eagles return to U.S. Bank Stadium off another Super Bowl title, but the shine has worn off last year’s championship defense. Philadelphia ranks 19th in points allowed and 21st in yardage allowed. Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith, who had four sacks in their playoff run, is on injured reserve.

Last week they lost 34-17 to rookie Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in his third NFL start. Dart completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. On the opening drive, Dart converted a long third down with a 34-yard jump ball over Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo, who could play a larger role against the Vikings if cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is out due to a hamstring injury.

Dart then juked Eagles linebacker Zack Baun in the open field during a 20-yard touchdown run. Philadelphia’s foes have topped 100 rushing yards in all six games.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips still found two big causes for concern: the Eagles’ 336-pound defensive tackle Jordan Davis and his 314-pound teammate Jalen Carter, who did not play against the Giants due to a heel injury.

“Vic Fangio’s always been an excellent coordinator,” Phillips said. “Obviously, those two interior defensive tackles are different: size, explosiveness. Those guys have been big factors.”

Wentz successfully navigated a tough defensive front while leading the game-winning drive against the Browns.

In three starts, he has averaged 253 passing yards per game while completing nearly 70% of his passes, throwing five touchdowns to two interceptions.

Wentz hasn’t elevated the third-down offense, which ranks 30th and hovers around 30% with both Wentz and McCarthy. But he’s produced on early downs and moved the chains. The offense has reached over 20 first downs in each of his starts.

“He’s really taken on the mindset of some of these games and some of the ways we felt like we had to win,” Phillips said. “Getting the ball out of our hands a little bit quicker in some instances and putting the ball in play.”

