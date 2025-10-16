“He’s been here,” O’Connell said, “but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s been on the grass, practicing, doing the things that help you build a layer of consistency where you can not only take it to the game with you but then the ebbs and flows of the position, whether it’s the pocket breaking down or maybe it’s once the injury happened being firm on that back foot. What the combination of a lot of those experiences can do to your fundamentals is a very, very normal thing for a young player.”