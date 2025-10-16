Coach Kevin O’Connell is still not ready to name the Vikings’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
Asked again on Wednesday, O’Connell said the situation “stands in the same place” as Monday, when he also did not name a starter between quarterbacks Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy.
How will you divide practice snaps?
“They’re both going to get reps,” O’Connell said, “and very much looking forward to our whole team getting back out there.”
Reporters are not allowed to observe team drills, but during the roughly 15-minute open portion of Wednesday’s practice, Wentz worked almost exclusively with center Blake Brandel in snapping drills. McCarthy, who has missed the last three games, mostly took snaps in a rotation with linemen Michael Jurgens and Joe Huber.
Both quarterbacks are practicing through injuries.
Wentz was a full participant on Wednesday while dealing with a sore left non-throwing shoulder after the Oct. 5 win against the Browns in London.
McCarthy said his right high ankle sprain is still “not 100 percent” recovered. He revealed he was given recovery timelines of up to six weeks from “a lot of well-respected second opinions.”