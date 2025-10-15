Sports

RandBall: Wentz or McCarthy? QB question is a throwback to different Vikings era

If you got your start watching the Vikings in the 1980s like Michael Rand, you are no stranger to quarterback controversies.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2025 at 4:48PM
Wade Wilson (11) and Tommy Kramer left the field following the Vikings' season-opening loss in Buffalo in 1988. (Marlin Levison/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sorry if you are a little taken aback by the Vikings’ current QB dilemma. We still don’t know if J.J. McCarthy or Carson Wentz will start Sunday against the Eagles.

We do know that both QBs are healthy enough to practice this week and both are being made available to reporters Wednesday as the Vikings let the decision-making process play out.

I’m old enough to remember quarterback controversies being part of the Vikings’ yearly routine.

Growing up in North Dakota, the Vikings were the default team for almost everyone I knew and they were the team broadcast in our market.

I started watching them in earnest in roughly 1986 — the season in which I turned 10, the season Jerry Burns took over as head coach and, as it turns out with a little research, the beginning of the heyday of Vikings quarterback controversies — as I talked about on Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

Between 1986 and 1993, spanning Burns’ six seasons as the Vikings’ head coach and the first two years of Dennis Green, at least two different Vikings quarterbacks started at least three regular-season games every season.

It was Wade Wilson (32 starts) vs. Tommy Kramer (28 starts) for those first four years, with Tony Adams sprinkled in with three starts as a replacement player in 1987. Rich Gannon entered the mix in 1990, sharing the job with Wilson and later Sean Salisbury for three seasons. Then it was Jim McMahon and Salisbury in 1993 before Warren Moon arrived in 1994 to at least bring temporary stability (31 combined starts out of 32 games in 1994 and 1995).

Sometimes during those eight seasons the quarterback shuffling was injury-related. Sometimes it was performance-related or a matter of riding a hot hand. Sometimes quarterbacks were swapped interchangeably in the middle of games if the Vikings needed a spark. Never did it feel 100% settled.

There were similar seasons earlier in the Vikings’ history and there were more later. Who could forget the near-weekly question of Tarvaris Jackson or Gus Frerotte in 2008?

Or even darker times, noted by Tim on Bluesky: “I once had a Bill Musgrave Halloween costume that featured a spinning wheel to choose between Freeman, Cassel or Ponder. Those were dark days.”

Things felt unsettled in 2016 when the Vikings scrambled to acquire Sam Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater’s injury and again in 2017 when Bradford was hurt, but Bradford started 15 games in 2016 and Case Keenum started 14 in 2017. Kirk Cousins brought consistency from 2018-2022. His injury in 2023 sparked chaos more than controversy as the Vikings cycled through Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens as they tried to salvage the season.

And now this: McCarthy or Wentz? It feels like both a short-term question and one that might have different answers at different points this season.

It’s nothing really new if you have followed the Vikings for a long time, but it has been a while.

Here are nine more things to know today:

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

RandBall: Wentz or McCarthy? QB question is a throwback to different Vikings era

Michael Rand
Wade Wilson (11) and Tommy Kramer left the field following the Vikings' season-opening loss in Buffalo in 1988.

