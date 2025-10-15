RandBall: Wentz or McCarthy? QB question is a throwback to different Vikings era

It was Wade Wilson (32 starts) vs. Tommy Kramer (28 starts) for those first four years, with Tony Adams sprinkled in with three starts as a replacement player in 1987. Rich Gannon entered the mix in 1990, sharing the job with Wilson and later Sean Salisbury for three seasons. Then it was Jim McMahon and Salisbury in 1993 before Warren Moon arrived in 1994 to at least bring temporary stability (31 combined starts out of 32 games in 1994 and 1995).