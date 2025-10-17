Carson Wentz will start at QB for the Vikings vs. the Eagles on Sunday

Quarterback Carson Wentz will make a fourth consecutive start for the Vikings on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Friday.
Wentz has been a full participant in practices this week despite a left shoulder injury that briefly knocked him out of the Oct. 5 victory against the Browns in London. In three starts, he has a 2-1 record and has averaged 253 passing yards per game while completing nearly 70% of his passes, throwing five touchdowns to two interceptions.
Throughout this week, including on Friday, Wentz took snaps from Blake Brandel, who will start at center, during the portion of practices open to reporters.
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday that his right high ankle sprain is still not 100% healthy. He returned to practices this week for the first time since the Sept. 14 injury suffered in his second NFL start against the Falcons. McCarthy participated in four full-team sessions, including an additional practice on Monday coming out of the bye week.
O’Connell said McCarthy will be the emergency third quarterback Sunday, with rookie Max Brosmer again serving as Wentz’s backup.
“I was really proud of the work he put in as he kind of continues to push through the later stages of this rehab,” O’Connell said of McCarthy, who will be listed as questionable on the injury report. “I feel good about him being available.”
O’Connell added that McCarthy “got a ton of reps this week, both with the first group and also getting some real good reps with that look team of feeling the rush of [Jonathan] Greenard, [Dallas] Turner, [Javon] Hargrave and [Jonathan] Allen and really working on some things that are really starting to come to fruition. I was proud of the way he attacked the week. I know he knows he not quite all the way there yet. He’s progressing in a really good way.”
The Eagles drafted Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He spent five years in Philadelphia before he was traded to the Colts after the 2020 season. He has faced the Eagles only one other time since his departure, losing in 2022 with the Commanders.