Rant of the week
A journeyman tight end on the Vikings practice squad has more common sense than the folks running the Tennessee Titans, who this week play host to the Patriots and former Titans NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel six days after firing Brian Callahan. Callahan, the guy who replaced Vrabel, lasted 23 games, six of which came after an organizational decision to draft quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall and then make him the starter on a very bad team from Day 1. How any of this helps Ward is anyone’s guess.
“I respect Brian a lot; I even reached out to him on Monday when it happened,” said tight end Nick Vannett, the former Titan and current Viking. “I told him how much I appreciated him and what he did. I think he’s a brilliant offensive mind.
“He did a good job, but it just didn’t turn into results. It’s a results-based business. I get it. But they started a rookie quarterback right away. It takes time to get experience and to grow a little bit. We’ll never know if he would have hit his stride under Brian and turned the corner. It’s hard to turn a corner when it’s only six games.”
Callahan went 4-19, including 1-5 this year. His 23-game stint is not even in the top 34 shortest in NFL history. Seven lasted 13 games or fewer, including Bill Belichick, whose record of one day with the Jets in 1999 can never be broken. He resigned before his opening news conference!
Another classic: Hall of Famer George Allen lasting only two preseason games in his second stint with the Rams in 1978.
There have been 28 coaches who lasted more than 13 games but no more than a full season, including Jerod Mayo, who was one-and-done with the Patriots after going 4-13 with rookie QB Drake Maye a year ago.
It’s perfect that Vrabel is on the enemy sideline in Nashville this week.
“We’ll never know, but I think if Brian was given more of a chance than six games, he could have turned things around with that quarterback,” Vannett said. “But it’s the NFL. It is what it is.”