Next up for the surprising Panthers (3-3): At the Jets, the NFL’s only winless team for good reason (see: alarming dysfunction as players and coaches had no idea what to do while failing to run a play in the final 35 seconds of the first half of last week’s 13-11 loss to Denver in London). A victory would give Carolina a winning record through seven games for the first time since 2019. A loss would drop the Jets to 0-7 for the third time. They started 0-9 in 1996 and 0-13 in 2020. After Carolina, the Jets face the Bengals and Browns, so there is still hope.