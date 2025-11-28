Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Here come Diggins and Vonn whizzing by for the coming season

State Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Elmdale, talks about the issue in a social media post. He describes 2026 property tax increases as brutal and cites DFL decisions and mandates, but there’s plenty of blame to go around for the spike dating to the last Republican governor’s cost shifting. Is anybody ready to talk about consolidation of government services yet? Surely the global digital transformation has created an opportunity to combine services and save on overhead among the state’s cities, townships and 87 counties. “It’s time to reset the course here in Minnesota and make sure that we’re protecting taxpayers first,” Schultz said. He’s right, but the conversation needs to be viewed as a generational opportunity, a high-minded look at service delivery and not just an election-year tit-for-tat and cudgel against opponents.