Duluth airport lands $20 million toward replacing aged air traffic control tower

The federal grant will go toward a $72 million proposed project, which airport officials say is “shovel ready” for a 2026 start.

By Christa Lawler

November 18, 2025 at 12:03AM
DULUTH – The Duluth Airport Authority has received a federal grant for more than $20 million toward replacing its long-outdated air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport.

The 70-year-old tower is one of the oldest in the country and in need of significant upgrades, ranging from its size and sightlines to its heating, cooling and ventilation systems. The $72 million proposed project would including rebuilding a taller tower and reconfiguring runways.

The Airport Authority is still about $17 million short of what it needs and plans to secure more federal grants and state funding in 2026, spokeswoman Natalie Baker said.

The competitive grant announced Monday is from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program, which provides funding for locally owned air traffic control towers.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news release that he saw firsthand the critical need to replace the air traffic control tower during a visit in August.

“This $20 million investment moves the project closer to construction and ensures controllers will have the modern equipment they need to keep air traffic safe,” he said in a news release.

Airport officials want to break ground as early as next year on the project, described as “shovel ready.”

“With the continued growth of air travel and growing aviation cluster at DLH, investing in infrastructure that supports aviation in our region is more important than ever,” Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority, said in a news release.

The existing tower’s sightlines, height and proximity to the airfield don’t meet FAA design standards.

The airport has had “remarkable growth” in the past decade, including 150,000 flights last year, according to FAA administrator Bryan Bedford.

“Managing a mix of commercial flights, Air National Guard missions, and flight training operations across a complex runway layout demands top-tier facilities,” Bedford said in a news release.

“The Duluth Airport is a gateway for visitors from around the country and the world to visit Duluth, and is critical to the Northland’s economy,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a news release.

Both Sen. Tina Smith U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber said they plan to keep pushing for the rest of the funding to get the tower built.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

