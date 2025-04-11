Opinion: From a dump to a driving range to a destination — if only

So why is the MPCA standing in the way of this project? The agency alleges that the waste stored in the dump more than half a century ago still poses a theoretical threat to groundwater. While there are countless studies from MPCA consultants and our current team of four engineering and environmental firms saying there is no risk to human health and the environment, the MPCA contends something could happen sometime down the road. Under that faulty rationale, CHS Field or the Upper Landing in St. Paul would never have become what they are today. Huntington Bank Stadium wouldn’t have, either, and neither would dozens and dozens of brownfield developments around the metro area.