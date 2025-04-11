Opinion: From a dump to a driving range to a destination — if only

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
One of my favorite memories of growing up is walking with my dad on our land in Burnsville, listening to him describe his vision for what the property could become. Even as a child, I understood that nothing could happen overnight; in decades past, the land had served as Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump, and getting it ready for development would take some time.
But Dad took pride in our family’s stewardship of the property. He and his father before him had followed the environmental rules, stayed current on best practices and paid their taxes — all while delivering a vital public service. He had faith that we’d be able to see his dreams for the reuse of the land become reality someday.
Now, despite the landfill and dump being closed for over 50 years, that someday has been pushed further and further into the future. Sometimes I think that if the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has its way, “someday” will turn into “never” — at least as far as our family is concerned. The agency and its representatives have been so dismissive and uncooperative toward us, you’d think they held some kind of a grudge against us personally.
But the MPCA’s intransigence isn’t hurting just our family alone. It is standing in the way of a development proposal that would be a clear asset to our entire community and beyond. Burnsville’s mayor and City Council have gone on record supporting it. So have the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. The project design actually improves the site in terms of capping the dump, managing water and providing continuous monitoring.
On the parcel that once was the Freeway Dump and now serves as a driving range for a handful of golfers at a time, we propose to build a year-round Suite Shots golf and entertainment facility and an indoor-outdoor pickleball complex. Given the recent clamor in Burnsville for more pickleball courts, we could probably make a viable commercial enterprise just catering to that sport alone. But if you’ve ever been to a Suite Shots facility, you know the appeal of its all-weather golf, variety of sports simulators, family-friendly dining and large community gathering spaces — which Burnsville sorely needs.
This complex would greet traffic coming into Burnsville on southbound Interstate 35W. It would draw visitors from all over the Twin Cities metro and beyond. It would start contributing to the Burnsville tax base in our lifetime, which is much more than the golf driving range is doing now.