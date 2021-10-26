Former Eden Prairie High School standout JD Spielman is retiring from football, his head coach at Texas Christian announced Tuesday.

Spielman, who started his college career with three productive seasons as a receiver at Nebraska, is the son of Vikings general manager Rick Spielman

"JD is going to retire," TCU coach Gary Patterson said during his weekly news conference. "Him and his family talked, and he's just had lingering [injuries] so I think just with five [games remaining], it's not worth [it]."

Spielman played in four games for TCU this season, making eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. In three years for Nebraska, he had 170 receptions for 2,546 yards and 15 TDs.

He transferred to TCU before the 2020 season but played in just three games for the Horned Frogs last season.

"Him and I had a conversation yesterday, so I think it's just what's best for him," Patterson said. "... He's had a great career at Nebraska and then TCU. He's been a great teammate, he's been hanging around, he's been motivational, he's been all of the above.

"If I was in the same situation, I'm not sure I wouldn't do the same thing to be honest with you."