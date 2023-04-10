Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Timberwolves announced Jaden McDaniels has two broken bones in his right hand and will be out indefinitely.

The starting forward, one of the team's top defensive players, punched a wall in frustration in the team's victory over the Pelicans on Sunday.

The Wolves issued a release Monday saying x-rays revealed fractures of his third and fourth metacarpals.

In 79 games during the regular season, McDaniels averaged 12.1 points and shots 59% from the field.