The Timberwolves announced Jaden McDaniels has two broken bones in his right hand and will be out indefinitely.
The starting forward, one of the team's top defensive players, punched a wall in frustration in the team's victory over the Pelicans on Sunday.
The Wolves issued a release Monday saying x-rays revealed fractures of his third and fourth metacarpals.
In 79 games during the regular season, McDaniels averaged 12.1 points and shots 59% from the field.
