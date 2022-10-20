Introduction: Host Michael Rand has some expanded thoughts on the first of 82 Timberwolves games, including the notion that he can see this becoming Rudy Gobert's team. Everyone in the starting lineup reached double figures in shots and points, but it will be interesting to see how the pecking order is sorted out as the year goes on.

13:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show for a look ahead to the Penn State game and some intrigue over who will be Minnesota's starting quarterback. Plus a preview of Gophers vs. North Dakota in men's hockey.

23:00: What is sustainable and what isn't for the 5-1 Vikings?

30:00: Can Jordan Greenway and an elevated Marco Rossi save the Wild?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports