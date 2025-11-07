The last bite: Minnesota energy drink Huxley debuts new cans

Welcome to the last “last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Business reporter Brooks Johnson is moving into an editing role and this feature is going on hiatus; stay in touch at brooks.johnson@startribune.com.
Huxley energy drinks have featured national park-inspired art on the cans, a symbolic nod to the natural niche the Minnesota brand is carving in the high-octane $24 billion energy drink market.
Now, Huxley is skipping the metaphor and putting fruit on the cans, as the company embraces the flavor-focused, real-fruit selling point that has helped it grow.
“Our new look tells the story of a brand that isn’t just another energy drink,” said founder Simon Solis-Cohen in a news release. “We don’t believe in shortcuts, overstimulation or chemistry experiments — just balanced energy crafted with intention."
The drinks have 90 mg of caffeine, about a cup of coffee, balanced by the calming effects of L-theanine, plus electrolytes. The main appeal for many is the fruit juice and low sugar content.
“Huxley isn’t meant to get you through the day, it helps you enjoy it,” Solis-Cohen said.
Huxley’s packaging and logo refresh, months in the making, comes as the Minnesota company reaches into more retailers following a year and a half of regional success. The new cans are available online now and will roll out to stores through the end of the year.
Data dish
Americans are now convinced “good source of protein” is the most important criteria for determining a healthy food, overtaking “fresh” and “low in sugar,” according to the latest International Food Information Council survey.