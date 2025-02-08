How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets. Deliver beds 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. myveryownbed.org/
ASSISTANT
The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. The weekday shifts are 2 to 4 hours long at the St. Paul location. www.keystoneservices.org/
MENTOR
At MB Mentors, work with small and startup businesses to foster success and growth. Provide mentoring and coaching to entrepreneurs and small business owners through a variety of programs. Volunteer 10 to 15 hours a month. www.mbmentors.org/
SHOE SORTERS
Good in the ‘Hood collects gently used and new shoes. Its Shoe Away Hunger program sells the shoes at various locations. Work at the warehouse in Minneapolis. Noon-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Group opportunity. goodinthehood.org/
BINGO ASSISTANT
Work at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Assist residents to and from the senior center, help with their cards, announce winners and create a fun atmosphere. Friday mornings. www.lyngblomsten.org/
YOUTH MENTOR
Work with Bolder Options 2 to 4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live healthy lifestyles together. www.bolderoptions.org/
TUTOR
Help Literacy Minnesota tutor adults to prepare for their GED. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Minneapolis. Involves reading, writing and math. literacymn.org
MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS DRIVE
Touchstone Mental Health is hosting a products drive to support program participants. Please consider contributing products. Collect and deliver to Minneapolis office during weekday business hours. www.touchstonemh.org/
STOCK SHELVES
Help Community Emergency Service at the Food Market. A variety of tasks available. Monday-Wednesday afternoon. South Minneapolis. cesmn.org
FOOD ASSISTANT
Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site Coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old can take part with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org
ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT
Padoc Area Scholars Society assists youth living in South Sudan, the poorest country in the world, through a college scholarship program. Staff is 100% volunteer and seeking administrative help in its St. Paul office. southsudanpass.org
MEALS ON WHEELS
Help Amherst H. Wilder Foundation by delivering meals to seniors and others in the St. Paul area. 10:30 a.m.-noon, 60- to 90-minute shift. Volunteer individually or in a group. A need for on-call drivers available on short notice. wilder.org
BOOK DRIVE
Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute works to promote reading and increase diversity in books through education, training and community outreach. Host a book drive with family, friends, co-workers, faith communities. ppgjli.org
TAX CLINIC ASSISTANT
Prepare + Prosper (P+P) works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Help with preparing taxes or providing customer support and financial services. P+P provides all the training you need. prepareandprosper.org
FOOD SHELF CHECK-IN
Assist PRISM at its food shelf. Schedule walk-in appointments, greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills and be able to work with diverse populations. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org
