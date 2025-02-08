How you can help

Inspired

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 8, 2025 at 12:00PM
My Very Own Bed is seeking volunteers to provide beds and linens for children ages 2-17. (Parachute)

DELIVER BEDS TO KIDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets. Deliver beds 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. myveryownbed.org/

ASSISTANT

The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. The weekday shifts are 2 to 4 hours long at the St. Paul location. www.keystoneservices.org/

MENTOR

At MB Mentors, work with small and startup businesses to foster success and growth. Provide mentoring and coaching to entrepreneurs and small business owners through a variety of programs. Volunteer 10 to 15 hours a month. www.mbmentors.org/

SHOE SORTERS

Good in the ‘Hood collects gently used and new shoes. Its Shoe Away Hunger program sells the shoes at various locations. Work at the warehouse in Minneapolis. Noon-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Group opportunity. goodinthehood.org/

BINGO ASSISTANT

Work at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Assist residents to and from the senior center, help with their cards, announce winners and create a fun atmosphere. Friday mornings. www.lyngblomsten.org/

YOUTH MENTOR

Work with Bolder Options 2 to 4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live healthy lifestyles together. www.bolderoptions.org/

TUTOR

Help Literacy Minnesota tutor adults to prepare for their GED. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Minneapolis. Involves reading, writing and math. literacymn.org

MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health is hosting a products drive to support program participants. Please consider contributing products. Collect and deliver to Minneapolis office during weekday business hours. www.touchstonemh.org/

STOCK SHELVES

Help Community Emergency Service at the Food Market. A variety of tasks available. Monday-Wednesday afternoon. South Minneapolis. cesmn.org

FOOD ASSISTANT

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site Coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old can take part with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Padoc Area Scholars Society assists youth living in South Sudan, the poorest country in the world, through a college scholarship program. Staff is 100% volunteer and seeking administrative help in its St. Paul office. southsudanpass.org

MEALS ON WHEELS

Help Amherst H. Wilder Foundation by delivering meals to seniors and others in the St. Paul area. 10:30 a.m.-noon, 60- to 90-minute shift. Volunteer individually or in a group. A need for on-call drivers available on short notice. wilder.org

BOOK DRIVE

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute works to promote reading and increase diversity in books through education, training and community outreach. Host a book drive with family, friends, co-workers, faith communities. ppgjli.org

TAX CLINIC ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper (P+P) works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Help with preparing taxes or providing customer support and financial services. P+P provides all the training you need. prepareandprosper.org

FOOD SHELF CHECK-IN

Assist PRISM at its food shelf. Schedule walk-in appointments, greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills and be able to work with diverse populations. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org

Find more

Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

