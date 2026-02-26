How Minari (and Pikok) are rewriting modern Korean dining in Minneapolis

With moody red lighting, textured tiles, curvy deep-set booths, groovy midcentury lamps and rich crimson walls, it’s easy to be seduced by Minari’s stunning dining room.
The northeast Minneapolis restaurant is easily one of the most irresistible recent openings from Daniel del Prado’s expanding portfolio. Chef-owner Jeff Watson, who’s also the longtime culinary director of DDP Restaurant Group, has written a menu rooted in modern Korean cooking that bounces fearlessly between cultures and techniques. The result is ambitious yet crowd-pleasing, comforting yet surprising. And, above all, genuinely fun.
The more recent addition of Pikok Lounge, a casual sister concept in the bar space, expands that vision into a full dining ecosystem that can accommodate multiple dining modes, from quick drop-ins to group dinners, date nights and special occasions.
Beyond tradition
Watson’s approach traces directly to his upbringing. Raised by a Korean mother on a South Dakota Air Force base, the Korean foods of his childhood were never “traditional” in the strictest sense — it was what his mom could make with limited access to ingredients. Those early lessons in improvisation became a guiding principle that still informs his cooking.
After cutting his teeth in Minneapolis fine dining — including stints at Moto-i, Bar La Grassa, and a formative period under Nancy St. Pierre and Isaac Becker at Burch Steak — Watson landed at Martina, where he honed his Italian technique under del Prado. Now, he channels those accumulated influences into Minari.
The sprawling menu spans Korean dishes like hotteok and KBBQ, riffs on crudo and tartare, Chinese-inspired dim sum and dumplings, and mashup pastas — all while absorbing Japanese, French and Italian influences. Call it fusion or third-culture cooking, just don’t call it confused — Watson knows what he’s doing.
With a deep knowledge of Korean cuisine and its broader East Asian culinary context, he has an uncanny ability to push traditional dishes forward while never losing sight of their roots. Watson loves traditional Korean food but admits, “I always wanted to do my own personal interpretation of it.”
Recipes as guidelines, not gospel
Take the bluefin tuna gimbap, a dish that takes the humble Korean rice roll and transforms it into something entirely new. Unlike traditional gimbap, aka kimbap, where the ingredients are tightly rolled, Watson tosses luxurious diced bluefin tuna with fermented chili alongside toasted rice for texture, and then places it on top of gimbap pieces, creating more of a deconstructed tartare than conventional roll. Not only is it a clever rebalancing of a familiar form, but it’s also a vibrant dish, joyfully bursting with flavors and textures.