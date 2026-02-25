5 new restaurants to know about — and what you should order

Food: We could wax on about our favorite pastries, but the key with Dahlia is never to get too attached. Just like in their pop-up days, certain flavors are fleeting. A knockout French onion Danish from a few weeks ago has already cycled off the menu (though we hope it’ll return). Luckily, you can count on a caramel morning bun or a classic sourdough croissant, plus a brown butter chocolate chip cookie to hold things down. Prices for pastries start at $7 and go up to $11.50 for the labor-intensive strawberry yuzu almond twice-baked.