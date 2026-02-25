5 new restaurants to know about — and what you should order

Feeling a bit preoccupied this winter? Understandable. Between the headlines and the snowbanks competing for attention, it would have been easy to overlook the churn of restaurant openings in the Twin Cities.
But while we were all busy, several new spots quietly opened, each offering a fresh new reason to step back outside. Here’s the rundown on five new Twin Cities restaurants, and what to order when you get there.
Dahlia
After building a devoted following as a pop-up run by a crew of Travail alums, Dahlia has settled into a permanent home in northeast Minneapolis. The bakery shares space with MN Nice Cream — laminated pastries by morning, soft-serve each afternoon. Over breakfast and lunch, the Dahlia team can finally turn out savory dishes hot and fresh in-house, while still offering the creative pastries that made their pop-ups a hot ticket.
Location: 807 NE. Broadway, Mpls., eatatdahlia.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thu.-Sun.
Food: We could wax on about our favorite pastries, but the key with Dahlia is never to get too attached. Just like in their pop-up days, certain flavors are fleeting. A knockout French onion Danish from a few weeks ago has already cycled off the menu (though we hope it’ll return). Luckily, you can count on a caramel morning bun or a classic sourdough croissant, plus a brown butter chocolate chip cookie to hold things down. Prices for pastries start at $7 and go up to $11.50 for the labor-intensive strawberry yuzu almond twice-baked.
Then, there’s the hot food. The English muffin is the place to start: A thick baked egg is topped with Muenster and Calabrian chili aioli and served on one of the tangy-squishy house-made muffins (starts at $13). Other mains include a croissant breakfast sandwich ($13), smoked salmon toast ($12), Italian sandwich ($19.25), plus soups and salads.
Note that prices are all-in, including gratuity.