Introduction: On Tuesday's Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand breaks down the two biggest stories from Monday night -- the Lynx drafting Alissa Pili of Utah No. 8 overall and the Twins losing at Baltimore 7-4. The Lynx gained a dominant offensive player who should bring an infusion of talent. The Twins, meanwhile, are getting far too little from second-year players they were counting on this season.

9:00: Rand welcomes in Ben Kaplan, co-author of the new book, "Pipeline to the Pros: How D3, Small-College Nobodies Rose to Rule the NBA." They discussed the phenomenon of former D3 players reaching the NBA as head coaches and executives, including Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

32:00: It sure seems like the price for J.J. McCarthy is too high..

Podcast player goes here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



