Underdog Lakeville North went on the road to Minnetonka and went right at the perceived strength of the Skippers defense to earn a 24-7 victory in the first round of the Class 6A football playoffs.

Lakeville North sophomore quarterback Riley Grossman threw a pair of touchdown passes against Minnetonka, which entered Friday's game with more interceptions (six) than passing touchdowns allowed (five).

No. 5 seed North (4-5) led 10-0 through three quarters on a field goal, followed by a touchdown on a fake field goal. Brady Reiswig's 37-yard boot gave his Panthers the early lead. North looked poise for another Reiswig effort from the Minnetonka 12-yard line. Instead, the Panthers pulled off a little trickery.

Grossman, the holder on the play, rolled left and found fellow sophomore Lane Johnson in the end zone for a touchdown.

No. 4 seed Minnetonka (5-4) attempted to cut its double-digit deficit on its ensuing drive. Senior defensive back Najee Nelson denied the effort with a leaping interception in the end zone. North punted away its possession, but the Skippers' chance to score before halftime fizzled on a missed field goal.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. North punted away what became its final possession of the quarter and Minnetonka started from the 50. A run-heavy drive extended into the fourth quarter. Senior running back Jacob McCalla scored from 2 yards as the Skippers finally found the end zone on the opening play of the first quarter.

The 10-7 score didn't last long. North's Grossman hit Nelson in stride with a 77-yard touchdown pass.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' defensive backs were ballhawks, picking off three Milos Spasojevic passes.