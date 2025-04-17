Gophers

Gophers men’s track and field team unveils a standout from Nigeria: Precious Opinion

Precious Opinion, 17, ranks as the Big Ten’s top freshman in the long jump (24.9 feet) and triple jump (50.96).

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 4:00PM
This year, for the first time ever, Gophers freshman sprinter and jumper Precious Opinion saw snow. The 17-year-old was attracted to Minnesota primarily because of jumping coach Ibrahim Kabia, who is from Sierra Leone. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Just three months ago, a Nigerian sprinter and jumper named Precious Opinion embarked on a near-7,000-mile journey to join the Gophers track and field squad. The 17-year-old had never seen snowfall and only began track-specific training as a high schooler.

“I was so glad and overwhelmed that this opportunity came,” Opinion said. “I picked Minnesota because [Gophers jumping coach Ibrahim Kabia] is nice and has an athlete that is jumping eight meters. So, I believed in him, and he believed in me. Coming here alone, the weather was not conducive for me. It was very harsh, because I’m not used to the cold.”

Blessed with an eye-catching name that the prolific freshman shrugs off as just a name, he prefers to let his performance do the talking.

Opinion has looked the part of a seasoned veteran this spring for a Gophers team ranked No. 3 in the nation. He boasts the Big Ten’s top long and triple jumps among all freshmen, posting figures of 24.9 feet and 50.96 in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.

Before he dedicated his athletic career to track and field, Opinion played as a winger on local soccer pitches in Nigeria. He said he holds great love for the sport and is always keen to join a pickup match, but Opinion walked away from soccer to maximize his athletic potential in track.

Kabia, the Gophers coach for men’s sprints, hurdles, long jump and triple jump, said he recruited Opinion with the teenager’s immense potential in mind.

“He’s highly inexperienced in the events, both the long jump and triple jump,” Kabia said. “I’m just looking at him, knowing the potential for growth is much higher based on his low training age. I’m kind of banking on that, but he has come here and transitioned well. He’s performing well, easy to coach and is fun.”

Kabia and the Gophers coaching staff have placed a large emphasis on recruiting international talent. The Gophers are an outdoor-exclusive squad, which Kabia said is a major selling point for international athletes reluctant to compete indoors.

For Opinion, Kabia was the biggest factor in his commitment to the Gophers. Many American schools reached out to Opinion after he leapt 7.31 meters in the long jump to secure the Nigerian U20 championship in May 2024. But he felt an innate connection to Kabia, a Sierra Leone native.

“Being an African and relating with someone you can talk to and communicate with makes things easier,” Opinion said. “He’s also an international athlete. He was an athlete that became a coach, so he knows how to organize and make things better for me.”

As he made the transition to a new school and country, Opinion said the most challenging component wasn’t the harsh Minnesotan winter. Instead, the track phenom ran into significant hurdles with the local cuisine.

“The food was so different and not good for my stomach,” Opinion said. “I had to use the restroom all the time because of the food. I was basically eating just bread and water [while] competing.”

While he moved halfway across the world away from his friends and family, Opinion developed a quick rapport with sophomore Charles Godfred. A fellow Nigeria native, Godfred earned first-team All-American honors as a freshman in 2024.

Godfred said he was ecstatic when he heard Opinion committed to join the Gophers, and he has looked to guide his young teammate throughout the trials and tribulations of his rookie season.

“Having him by my side is a big privilege for me,” Godfred said. “We understand ourselves very well as Nigerians. If I notice he’s not doing well, I just need to tell him or encourage him to work hard and push further. If you want your colleague to excel, you just need to motivate him.”

In their early-season meets, Godfred and Opinion have formed a dynamic duo in the long and triple jump events. Kabia said the pair is practically inseparable, and their collective success fuels one another to improve.

On Tuesday, the Gophers were ranked inside the nation’s top three for the third consecutive week. However, Godfred said, the team isn’t satisfied with its current perch.

“We want to be ranked No. 1,” Godfred said. “I just see this as a great start. We know as the season is going, we’ll be at No. 1, because we are cooking. We are preparing. We are boiling. We are ready to conquer.”

This season, Opinion has set his sights on entering the Gophers’ record book as just a freshman. Every time he steps on the track, Opinion knows he’s representing more than himself or even his team. He’s a beacon of promise and hope for his community and home country.

One day, he aspires to represent Nigeria on the grandest stage.

“When you have a dream, you have to work toward it,” Opinion said. “Definitely, you will see me at the next Olympics.”

