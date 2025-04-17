Just three months ago, a Nigerian sprinter and jumper named Precious Opinion embarked on a near-7,000-mile journey to join the Gophers track and field squad. The 17-year-old had never seen snowfall and only began track-specific training as a high schooler.
“I was so glad and overwhelmed that this opportunity came,” Opinion said. “I picked Minnesota because [Gophers jumping coach Ibrahim Kabia] is nice and has an athlete that is jumping eight meters. So, I believed in him, and he believed in me. Coming here alone, the weather was not conducive for me. It was very harsh, because I’m not used to the cold.”
Blessed with an eye-catching name that the prolific freshman shrugs off as just a name, he prefers to let his performance do the talking.
Opinion has looked the part of a seasoned veteran this spring for a Gophers team ranked No. 3 in the nation. He boasts the Big Ten’s top long and triple jumps among all freshmen, posting figures of 24.9 feet and 50.96 in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.
Before he dedicated his athletic career to track and field, Opinion played as a winger on local soccer pitches in Nigeria. He said he holds great love for the sport and is always keen to join a pickup match, but Opinion walked away from soccer to maximize his athletic potential in track.
Kabia, the Gophers coach for men’s sprints, hurdles, long jump and triple jump, said he recruited Opinion with the teenager’s immense potential in mind.
“He’s highly inexperienced in the events, both the long jump and triple jump,” Kabia said. “I’m just looking at him, knowing the potential for growth is much higher based on his low training age. I’m kind of banking on that, but he has come here and transitioned well. He’s performing well, easy to coach and is fun.”
Kabia and the Gophers coaching staff have placed a large emphasis on recruiting international talent. The Gophers are an outdoor-exclusive squad, which Kabia said is a major selling point for international athletes reluctant to compete indoors.