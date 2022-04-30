The Baltimore Ravens selected Gophers offensive tackle Daniel Faalele in the fourth round with the 110th overall pick.

Faalele's selection ended a 16-year drought without a Minnesota offensive lineman picked in the NFL draft dating back to 2006, when center Greg Eslinger went to the Broncos in the sixth round and Mark Setterstrom went to the St. Louis Rams in the seventh.

"It's just going to be an awesome feeling being able to do that," Faalele said at his pro day of ending the drought. "I love playing for Minnesota and representing Minnesota. It's awesome to be able to represent them at the highest level, and I'm looking forward to it."

An All-Big Ten First Team honoree in 2021, Faalele is the highest drafted offensive lineman out of Minnesota since the Giants picked center Brian Williams 18th overall in 1989.

He brings a massive 6-8, 384-pound frame to the NFL to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson after manning the right side of the Gophers' line in 2018, 2019 and 2021. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, and an IMG Academy product, Faalele should be an intriguing project with some versatility for the Ravens. He opened scoring in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl with a 2-yard touchdown plunge that sparked an 18-6 win over West Virginia.