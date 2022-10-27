Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the Wolves' 134-122 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday and finds plenty of things to like. The ball movement was crisp, and their shooting percentage (65%) was reflective of a lot of open looks. And they limited the Spurs to six fast-break points. Still, there are things to clean up if this team wants to be great.

6:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show, and with help from Gophers defensive end Thomas Rush we try to get to the heart of this question: How can this team still have success after a 4-0 start has turned into a three-game losing streak.

27:00: Aaron Rodgers is griping about his teammates again.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports