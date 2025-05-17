Niko Medved has his first Gophers men’s basketball roster nearly complete with summer practice right around the corner next month.
After the Gophers fired Ben Johnson following a 15-17 season, Medved took over a team that would lose more than half of its players to graduation.
Only Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove returned as scholarship players, so Medved and his coaching staff went to work assembling nearly an entire roster, which currently includes nine newcomers.
Colorado State went through a similar rebuild when Medved became head coach in Fort Collins in 2018 — and it took one season to turn the program around.
Here are the pieces that will be part of the foundation of the new-look Gophers in Medved’s first year:
Returning players
Isaac Asuma, 6-3 sophomore (Cherry, Minn.)
Former four-star point guard recruit in the 2024 class, Asuma showed glimpses of his potential averaging 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.7 minutes (ninth-most for a Big Ten freshman).
Grayson Grove, 6-9 redshirt freshman (Alexandria, Minn.)