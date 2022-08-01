Gophers junior forward Isaiah Ihnen is expected to miss the season after suffering another major knee injury last week in practice.

Ihnen, who missed last season after suffering a torn left ACL, had been cleared for full contact in June and was expected to be a major contributor in 2022-23. The recovery timetable after surgery for the second injury, also his left knee, is uncertain.

"It's disappointing to see Isaiah go through this after he worked hard to get back on the court this year and made significant strides to his game this summer," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. "We will be with him every step of the way in his road to recovery."

The 6-10, 220-pound German native last played for the Gophers under former coach Richard Pitino while averaging 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 29 games in 2020-21. Ihnen's the last player on Minnesota's roster from the Pitino era.

Two Gophers forwards were struck with back-to-back knee injuries after sitting out last season. Junior Parker Fox, who transferred from Division II Northern State last year, was lost for the upcoming season with a second torn ACL earlier this summer.

Losing both Ihnen and Fox is a major blow to second-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson's frontcourt depth, but he returns leading scorer and rebounder Jamison Battle and promising 7-footer Treyton Thompson.

This summer, Johnson added freshmen Pharrel Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph, and 6-11 North Carolina transfer and Prior Lake native Dawson Garcia, who hopes to receive a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

"The one benefit about this year is we have more depth," Johnson said in June after Fox's injury. "Somebody's got to step up. It's going to be an opportunity for somebody to get into a role. That's the good part of having some young freshmen who are eager. You got some returners who are eager."

The Gophers also used an open scholarship for this year to bring in four-star 2023 recruit Kadyn Betts, who reclassified and graduated high school early to join the team this fall.