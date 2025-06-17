Rash: Smart policing ends Boelter search, Minnesota's largest manhunt

The successful efforts should increase trust in the police. If so, it would amplify a trend tracked by Gallup in its most recent poll of public perceptions of 17 major U.S. institutions. After faith in police plummeted to 48% in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd and another sharp drop to a record low of 43% in 2023, confidence increased last year by eight percentage points, the biggest increase of any institution, to 51%.