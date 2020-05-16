Normally our pro sports beat writers would have a seat in a press box this weekend or a close eye on league playoffs. Instead, they’re closely monitoring go-or-no-go talks.

Two months have passed since we last covered a live game. For weeks, the restarting of sports amid the coronavirus pandemic was a nonstarter. That changed last week.

The game, if you will, of returning to sports is on. We asked five reporters to explain how resuming the seasons on their beats could happen.