If every game from here on out indeed resembles a Cup final, then Minnesota United ought to build a display for some silverware after Saturday's 1-0 victory at Austin FC.

Loons coach Adrian Heath suggested as much after his team's "hugely" disappointing 3-1 home loss to Colorado last Sunday. Leading by a goal early, the Loons allowed three second-half goals when they played with a man advantage.

It was a lost opportunity to climb out of the Western Conference's seventh and final playoff spot. They firmly grasped opportunity Saturday night against a last-place, expansion Austin FC team that nonetheless had beaten LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake at home in two of their past three games.

"We knew it'd be difficult." Heath said of the road game. "We had a little bit of luck today, which we haven't had in a few games."

The Loons won on the road for the third time in 15 games this season after left-side attacker Franco Fragapane's 16th-minute goal stood all night as the winner.

Heath also left a winner back in Austin, where he coached the USL's Aztex for two seasons starting 12 years ago in his first American coaching job.

The three points earned moved the Loons – temporarily at least – out of seventh place and past the sixth-place Galaxy and fifth-place Real Salt Lake. Both of those teams played Saturday out West after the Loons kicked off at 8 p.m. Central.

Austin FC played with five players injured —including defender Ben Sweat and former Loons striker Aaron Schoenfeld – at its sparkling new Q2 Stadium. That's where it had won five of its 28 games before Saturday night's. Two of them came there over playoff contenders Galaxy and RSL in the three overall games.

Before that, Austin also had beaten Portland twice, won at Colorado and beaten the Loons at Allianz Field in early May.

Fragapane scored the game's only goal Saturday in the 16th minute after Austin FC controlled much of the run of play.

Austin FC keeper Brad Stuver's two-handed save stopped a long strike by Loons star Emanuel Reynoso, but the ball bounded back out toward Hassani Dotson.

He spun with the ball on his left foot and set a pass along the six-yard line – past three Austin defenders' feet from left to right and directly to Fragapane.

Fragapane buried a two-touch, right-footed shot from just beyond the goal line that Stuver had no chance to stop.

It was his third goal in 14 games and 14 starts since he left his Talleres team in Argentina in May. He assisted on Adrien Hunou's goal last Sunday, the Loons' only goal in a disappointing loss.

Until then, Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller had stopped Austin FC at every turn, denying goals from coming well out of net to punch one ball away and stretching wide to reject another before Fragapane's goal changed the game's rhythm.

Miller's leaping two-handed save preserved the victory three minutes into second-half injury time.

It helped, too, that Austin FC players missed open nets all night long.

Loons attacker Robin Lod traveled 12,000 miles to get to Finland and Kazakhstan and back in time to start Saturday at the right-wing position where he thrives while Adrien Hunou started as striker up top.

Starting defenders Romain Metanire and Michael Boxall also returned long distances from the Middle East or Africa to play Saturday for a Loons team that welcomed those three back but played without defensive midfielder Wil Trapp.

Trapp missed his second consecutive game after he did not play in last Sunday's loss because his second son was born hours before the midafternoon kickoff. He trained with the team in Blaine during the week.

Trapp didn't accompany the team to Texas because of what a team spokesman termed "family reasons" with his son Charles six days old.

"It's never ideal, but fortunately they've all come back fit and healthy," Heath said during the week about his players who returned from national-team duty after they missed last week's game.

