With the dead period finally lifted this week after more than a year, four-star Cretin-Derham Hall point guard Tre Holloman is the first prospect to visit the Gophers on Tuesday.

Holloman, arguably Minnesota's top player in the 2022 class, told the Star Tribune he's visiting the U campus unofficially, meeting with new Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson and staff.

The son of former Gophers player Crystal Flint, Holloman called being offered by the Gophers a "blessing."

"They're my hometown school," he said. "Just for them to show love, I'm really grateful."

One of the most sought after point guards in the country, Holloman said he scheduled an official visit with Michigan State on Thursday. He is also planning for an official visit to Marquette at the end of June.

One of the priorities for Johnson after replacing Richard Pitino is to keep the state's top players from playing elsewhere. Holloman is at the top of the Gophers' most-wanted list.

"I think they'll be recruiting their tails off," Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline said earlier this spring. "Can't forget Ben was a huge reason early on why Daniel [Oturu] was really attracted to the U."

In the spring AAU season, the 6-foot-2 Holloman has been an all-around performer for Howard Pulley's 17U team. In the RecruitLook Hoops Crossover Culture Circuit in May, he led all players with 9.0 assists per game, while averaging 18 points.

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck is hot on Holloman in recruiting as well. The standout Cretin-Derham Hall defensive back has a scholarship offer from Fleck. He's being encouraged to play both football and basketball at the U.

Holloman said that Fleck texted him almost every morning during his junior year, "telling me words of encouragement."

"It really makes you think," he said. "You could play basketball, football or both. It would be a blessing to play both or just play one [in college]. Right now, I'm not leaning toward basketball or football."

The Gophers and Johnson are also expected to get an unofficial visit Wednesday from Park Center guard Braeden Carrington, who plays for Grassroots Sizzle with fellow 2022 target Demarion Watson-Saulsberry.