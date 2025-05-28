Business

Few Minnesota kids get COVID shots, but federal switch could make access harder for families

Abrupt switch left Minnesota doctors concerned about impact on vaccine hesitancy, insurers uncertain about future vaccine coverage policies.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 9:16PM
Athena Clark, 3, of Minneapolis, seemed unfazed as she got her first COVID-19 vaccination from RN Reva Rasmussen at the Mall of America vaccination site June 22, 2022 in Bloomington. Pediatric COVID vaccinations were common during the pandemic but have become much less common since that time. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

New federal guidance that does not recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women will have little practical impact in Minnesota, where the state estimates that only one in 10 children and teens are up-to-date with their shots.

Doctors said they are more worried about the downstream impact of the abrupt policy switch, including whether it creates insurance barriers for people who want COVID vaccines or sews doubt among parents about vaccines in general.

“That’s a really unfortunate possibility” if parents end up thinking healthy children maybe don’t need vaccines, said Dr. Gigi Chawla, chief of general pediatrics for Children’s Minnesota.

Many doctors were open to a risk-based vaccine strategy, following the lead of European countries that have adjusted their COVID vaccine recommendations by the ages and demographic groups that are most at risk for severe infections. Two leaders of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had hinted in an editorial last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that the U.S. would pivot to this approach as well.

But Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ignored the usual scientific process on Tuesday when he announced in a social media post that the federal government was immediately removing COVID vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women from a federal recommended immunization schedule. The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) would usually offer input from outside experts before such a switch, for example, but its next meeting isn’t until mid-June.

The unorthodox announcement left Minnesota doctors and health authorities confused about whether it governed current COVID vaccines, or the next generation of boosters. FDA leaders just last week had ordered that the next boosters be matched to the JN.1 family of coronavirus variants that are the most common cause of COVID illnesses right now.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued a written response on Wednesday backing COVID vaccines as a “critical tool in preventing severe illness and death, particularly for people at higher risk of severe disease, including young children and pregnant people.” State health leaders are “monitoring this process closely as it differs from the standard federal procedure for updating vaccine recommendations and are mindful of how it may impact insurance coverage and vaccine access in Minnesota.”

Vaccine uptake has plummeted since 2023, when the federal government ended its emergency response to the COVID pandemic. Only 52% of Minnesota’s seniors are up to date with COVID vaccinations, according to the state’s latest update, even though age is one risk factor for severe COVID illness or death.

Of the 249 COVID-related deaths reported in Minnesota since Jan. 5, seniors have comprised 230 of them. COVID risks are relatively low in Minnesota right now, based on sampling of wastewater for levels of the coronavirus.

State data shows less than 11% of Minnesotans aged 19 and younger are vaccinated for COVID, while federal surveys suggest that nearly a quarter of Minnesota children 5 to 17 have received the latest booster shot. Either way, only a fraction of kids in the state are getting the vaccines.

Children’s pediatrics chief Chawla said she is used to parents declining COVID vaccines these days, even after she warns that children four and younger are at elevated risk for severe COVID, and that older children are at risk for long COVID fatigue and lingering symptoms after infections.

“We’re not in the business of getting our way,” she said, “we’re in the business to make sure that parents have their questions answered and can make decisions for their kids. We’re there to advise. We’re there to recommend. But we’re not knocking them over the heads to get any kind of vaccine, honestly.”

Studies during the pandemic urged COVID vaccines for pregnant women, because they are at heightened vulnerability to infections and the vaccines can offer protection to their infants after birth.

Doctors are concerned Kennedy might use this similar process to subvert other vaccine recommendations; the HHS commissioner appointed by President Donald Trump has a long history of vaccine skepticism. Parents also could use the announcement as pretense to decline other shots.

Worries about COVID vaccines already prompted fewer Minnesotans to seek vaccinations for their children against the measles and other infectious diseases. The state once had one of the nation’s highest measles vaccine rates, but now it has one of the lowest. Only 86% of kindergartners were vaccinated at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Usually, a new federal vaccine recommendation comes with a formal recission of the old one, Chawla said. That didn’t appear to happen this week, leaving doctors uncertain whether Kennedy’s recommendation only takes effect with the next boosters.

Next month’s ACIP meeting could add clarity. Doctors need to know whether they are complying with federal guidance on vaccine recommendations, Chawla said, or they could be targets for malpractice lawsuits or challenges to their medical licenses.

Insurers also weren’t immediately sure whether they should still cover COVID vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women. Typically, health plans pay the entire cost of recommended vaccines, because the costs of preventing diseases are much lower than treating the severe illnesses they cause.

Minnetonka-based Medica in a statement Wednesday said it has “not made a decision yet” on whether its health plans will change how they cover COVID vaccines. A spokesperson for Bloomington-based HealthPartners said, “We’re still working to understand the recommendations,” and didn’t know how they would change the care provided by its doctors or coverage provided by its health plans.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota said in a statement, “we continue to cover COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for eligible members who choose to receive them” but will review updated recommendations as they come up.

