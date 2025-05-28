Few Minnesota kids get COVID shots, but federal switch could make access harder for families

New federal guidance that does not recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women will have little practical impact in Minnesota, where the state estimates that only one in 10 children and teens are up-to-date with their shots.
Doctors said they are more worried about the downstream impact of the abrupt policy switch, including whether it creates insurance barriers for people who want COVID vaccines or sews doubt among parents about vaccines in general.
“That’s a really unfortunate possibility” if parents end up thinking healthy children maybe don’t need vaccines, said Dr. Gigi Chawla, chief of general pediatrics for Children’s Minnesota.
Many doctors were open to a risk-based vaccine strategy, following the lead of European countries that have adjusted their COVID vaccine recommendations by the ages and demographic groups that are most at risk for severe infections. Two leaders of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had hinted in an editorial last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that the U.S. would pivot to this approach as well.
But Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ignored the usual scientific process on Tuesday when he announced in a social media post that the federal government was immediately removing COVID vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women from a federal recommended immunization schedule. The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) would usually offer input from outside experts before such a switch, for example, but its next meeting isn’t until mid-June.
The unorthodox announcement left Minnesota doctors and health authorities confused about whether it governed current COVID vaccines, or the next generation of boosters. FDA leaders just last week had ordered that the next boosters be matched to the JN.1 family of coronavirus variants that are the most common cause of COVID illnesses right now.
The Minnesota Department of Health issued a written response on Wednesday backing COVID vaccines as a “critical tool in preventing severe illness and death, particularly for people at higher risk of severe disease, including young children and pregnant people.” State health leaders are “monitoring this process closely as it differs from the standard federal procedure for updating vaccine recommendations and are mindful of how it may impact insurance coverage and vaccine access in Minnesota.”
Vaccine uptake has plummeted since 2023, when the federal government ended its emergency response to the COVID pandemic. Only 52% of Minnesota’s seniors are up to date with COVID vaccinations, according to the state’s latest update, even though age is one risk factor for severe COVID illness or death.