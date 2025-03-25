Minnesota’s first case of measles this year identified during travel to D.C.

Unvaccinated people have been at the epicenter of outbreaks this winter in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 378 infections through March 20, including one death of a child. A second death remains under investigation. About 1 in 5 of infected individuals was admitted to hospitals for treatment. Most of the cases involve children and teenagers, but about 1 in 4 involves people 20 and older.