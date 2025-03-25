Minnesota’s first case of measles this year identified during travel to D.C.

Minnesota has reported its first case of measles this year, in someone who may have spread the highly infectious disease to others while traveling in Washington, D.C.
DC Health issued an alert Tuesday saying the individual had visited multiple locations and may have exposed others on March 19 while riding an Amtrak train or walking through a concourse at Union Station in Washington. The individual sought treatment on Saturday at a D.C. urgent care location, making it a third possible exposure site.
“The individual was not infectious while in Minnesota,” said Jayne Griffith, an infectious disease epidemiologist for the Minnesota Department of Health. “We are still investigating where this individual may have acquired measles.”
The case comes amid declines in Minnesota’s measles vaccination rate, and an outbreak of 77 cases last year that was the state’s second-highest in at least 35 years. However, the current case involved someone who had been vaccinated, receiving two doses of MMR vaccine.
“It is 97 percent effective at preventing measles,” Griffith said of the vaccine. “Still, that means up to 3 in 100 people who get vaccinated for measles may still get sick. ... This appears to be one of those very rare cases.”
Griffith noted that even rare cases of measles among vaccinated individuals tend to involve milder symptoms than unvaccinated cases.
D.C.’s chief epidemiologist, Brittani Saafir-Callaway, told the Washington Post that the person was not contagious when flying into Reagan National Airport. Close contacts of the individual on the train were being notified and monitored for symptoms.
“D.C. has a very high vaccination rate for measles, so the opportunity for an outbreak in the district is very low,” Saafir-Callaway said.