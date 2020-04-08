State officials say they have seen a troubling surge in traffic fatalities even though Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order last month targeting the coronavirus has sharply reduced travel by motorists across Minnesota.

There have been 24 fatal crashes in Minnesota from March 16, when Walz’s initial imposition on commerce took effect, through Tuesday, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety.

For the same time period last year, the fatal crash total was 12, while that number was 13 in 2018 and 16 in 2017.

“Traffic may be reduced on Minnesota roads during this challenging time, but the number of road fatalities is rising,” a statement from the office said.

The 24 fatal crashes since Walz’s order accounted for 28 deaths, the data further disclosed. That compares to 13 last year, 15 in 2018 and 17 in 2017.

Half of those 28 deaths are related to either motorists who are speeding, or to careless or negligent driving, the Office of Traffic Safety said.

The office said traffic volumes remain significantly below levels from a year ago, given the governor’s order.

To illustrate, Monday’s metro area traffic level was 47% below the averages for Mondays in April 2019, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The reduction statewide came in at 50%.

“Reduced traffic on Minnesota roads does not give drivers a license to speed or drive aggressively,” the Office of Traffic Safety pointed out.

State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said last week that troopers were noticing a surge in motorists going too fast all around the state as highways are seeing far less traffic than before Walz’s order.

“Let’s make sure hospital beds are available for those dealing with COVID-19,” the Office of Traffic Safety statement continued. “Preventing critical injuries from a crash can help make that happen.”

The recent climb in traffic deaths has also pushed the total for so far this year more than 10% ahead of last year’s number at this time last year, 76 in 2020 vs. 69 in 2019, state officials said.