Former Hopkins basketball standout Paige Bueckers has been nominated for an ESPY for Best Women's College Athlete for her play during her freshman season at the University of Connecticut.

Bueckers averaged 20 points, six assists and five rebounds per game for UConn, which advanced to the NCAA women's basketball semifinals before losing to Arizona. She won the Naismith Award and John R. Wooden Award, as well as being named women's player of the year by the Associated Press.

The other nominees are Odicci Alexander, a softball pitcher for James Madison University; Jaelin Howell, a Florida State soccer player, and Madison Lilley, who led Kentucky to a national volleyball championship.

The ESPY winners will be announced July 10 on ESPN.

Minnesota Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield, who played point guard for UConn before Bueckers, was nominated for the Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY after being named WNBA Rookie of the Year last season.