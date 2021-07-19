Q: Can you give me any information on the return of "Dexter"? My husband is a huge fan.

A: It will be back, as a 10-episode limited series, although Showtime has not announced a premiere date beyond "this fall." Michael C. Hall, who played serial killer Dexter Morgan on the original series (2006-13), is back — and thinks audiences are ready for a return, particularly in light of the often negative reaction to the 2013 finale. As he told the Daily Beast back in January, "People found the way that the show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it."

'This Is Us' will be back midseason

Q: Will "This Is Us," one of my favorite shows, be back this season?

A: Yes, but don't look for it in the fall. NBC is holding it for midseason in order to give the show a "largely uninterrupted run" of episodes. And the upcoming season, the show's sixth, will be the last — just as series creator Dan Fogelman reportedly planned long ago.

