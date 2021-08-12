The Vikings' top draft pick, rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw, was away from the team Wednesday because he was in Philadelphia for a second medical opinion on his nagging groin injury, a league source told the Star Tribune.

Darrisaw, the 23rd overall pick out of Virginia Tech, was seeing Dr. Bill Meyers at the Vincera Institute, the source added. Meyers is the doctor who operated on Darrisaw in January. He's a well-known core specialist who has treated many professional athletes.

Darrisaw has yet to participate in training camp beyond individual offensive line drills. He's not expected to participate in Thursday's joint practice with the Broncos, the last training camp practice, and has already been ruled out by head coach Mike Zimmer for Saturday's preseason opener against Denver at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said that's meant more work for swing tackle Rashod Hill, who has been the team's starting left tackle throughout much of the offseason.

"[Darrisaw] has been working his tail off," Kubiak said Thursday. "Cautious, taking it slow. When he's back, we'll take him. Otherwise, until then, getting a lot of good, extra work for Rashod."

Kubiak was asked how much time Darrisaw would need on the practice field to judge whether he's ready to start in the season opener on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati.

"I wouldn't put a number on it," Kubiak said. "Any player coming off a major injury, they're all different. I'd say when he's been here, he's been really sharp and really dialed in. Mentally, I don't think it'll be a problem. We just got to get his physical reps and get his conditioning."