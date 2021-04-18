Minnehaha Academy's 7-1 Chet Holmgren will make his college announcement today on the 11 a.m. (central time) edition of ESPN's "SportsCenter," according to a tweet by Paul Biancardi, ESPN national recruiting director.

Holmgren, who led the Redhawks to the Class 3A state title this season, is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021. He was named the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year earlier this month, and also Mr. Basketball.

Those were the latest awards, added to earlier accolades such as The Naismith Award, the Wootten Award, McDonald's All-American and Nike Hoops Summit team.

"I'm probably going to need to build a trophy case," he joked.

Holmgren's final list of schools: Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.