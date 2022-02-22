A 35-year-old man suspected of causing a wrong-way fatal crash while drunk had to be held down by several officers in a Winona hospital so blood could be drawn from him for testing, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Adam S. Anderson, of Winona, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the collision early Saturday at the intersection of Highways 61 and 43 that killed Hannah A. Goman, 20, a Winona State University sophomore from Stevens Point, Wis.

Anderson appeared in Winona County District Court late Tuesday morning and remains jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is due back in court on March 2. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

A police officer on the scene noted that Anderson displayed classic signs of intoxication: slurred speech, watery and bloodshot eyes, disorientation and slow movements, the charges read.

Anderson rejected a trooper's request to take a roadside preliminary breath test for intoxication, according to the charges. At Winona Health Hospital, he refused to allow a court-ordered blood sample to be taken, explaining that it was against his belief as a Christian, the charges continued.

Eventually, the criminal complaint noted, six law enforcement officers held Anderson down by his arms and legs, and the blood sample was drawn.

According to the complaint:

A man who was driving south on Hwy. 61 moments before the crash said he saw a pickup truck heading toward him in the same lane. He said he flashed his headlights and honked in hopes of alerting the motorist that he was traveling the wrong way.

The man then made a U-turn in pursuit of the pickup, which soon crashed into the car.

Goman was thrown from the car and landed about 10 yards from the intersection. She died at the hospital.

The car's driver, 21-year-old Nicholas R. Lemmerond, and a passenger, 22-year-old Natalie L. Carlson, both of Oshkosh, Wis., were hospitalized with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Anderson and his passenger, 35-year-old Trena L. Anderson of Winona, were not injured.