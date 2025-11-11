DOJ investigates Cargill, top meatpackers for alleged beef price-fixing

The average price per pound of ground beef has increased from $4.05 to $6.32 between April 2020 and September 2025. That’s a climb of more than 56%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported via the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. This growth exceeds the rate of inflation, as the consumer price index, which measures the average price of all goods, has risen by under 27% for the same period.