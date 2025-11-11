DOJ investigates Cargill, top meatpackers for alleged beef price-fixing

The Department of Justice is investigating Minnetonka-based Cargill and other large meatpackers for alleged price-fixing as the cost of beef continues to soar, growing faster than the pace of inflation.
Without citing evidence, White House officials said in a news release late last week Cargill — alongside competitors JBS, Tyson Foods and National Beef — are potentially colluding and manipulating prices. These companies combine to control 85% of the U.S. beef-processing market, meaning any price-tampering could greatly exploit American consumers, farmers, and ranchers.
In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump claimed meatpackers are driving up the price of beef.
“Action must be taken immediately to protect Consumers, combat Illegal Monopolies and ensure these Corporations are not criminally profiting at the expense of the American People,” Trump wrote.
A spokeswoman for Cargill — which says it produces nearly 11 billion pounds of boxed beef and byproducts per year — declined to comment. Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed the investigation on Friday in a post on social media platform X.
The investigation spotlights inflation pain for consumers as Trump reckons with commentary suggesting a focus on affordability propelled Democratic candidates to commanding victories in elections across the country Nov. 4.
The average price per pound of ground beef has increased from $4.05 to $6.32 between April 2020 and September 2025. That’s a climb of more than 56%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported via the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. This growth exceeds the rate of inflation, as the consumer price index, which measures the average price of all goods, has risen by under 27% for the same period.
While Trump pointed his finger to “majority foreign-owned meatpackers” as the cause of this trend in his social media post, industry trade group the Meat Institute insisted these companies are losing money as the price of cattle hovers at record highs.